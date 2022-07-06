.

**More than 150 Escapees arrested, return to Kuje Correction

By Kingsley Omonobi and Fortune Eromosele — KUJE

The Minister of Defence Maj Gen Bashir Magashi (rtd) has confirmed the escape of 64 members of the Boko-Haram sect from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje.

He said, “Well, we too heard the attack. The incident started between 10 and 10:25 am the security operatives recaptured some. What actually happened, they came in there numbers and released some of the inmates. We are now trying to set the kind of inmates they released.

We are trying to see what we can do to see that all escapes within the prison accommodation are brought back to the prison yard.

About 994 inmates, we have about 600 already inside now.

Many people are being recaptured. The people who came to do this from the records belong to a particular group, from all indicators they are boko haram.

Presently we could not locate any of them.

Currently they are about 64 of them as inmates and we could not locate them.

A top Police Source told Vanguard that over 150 out of the over 600 have been re-arrested by a combined team of Police operatives and military personnel from Guards Brigade and Army headquarters garrison

