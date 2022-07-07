.

By Idowu Bankole

…urges a neutral and impartial investigation

A Civil Society Organization (CSO), Center for Democratic and Security Reforms has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sack the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Minister of Defense for what it described as laxity and gross failure to coordinate operations in the face of ever daring terrorists activities in the country, further accusing the NSA of direct complicity in all the terrorists attacks recently in the country especially the Kuje prison attacks which took place on the 5th of July, 2022.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, Executive Secretary of the group, Alhaji Shettima Ibn Hamisu, wondered why terrorists numbering more than 300 and riding on motorcycles can attack a medium security prison housing high profile criminals under the nose of the NSA without being challenged

“We are appalled by the barbaric and dastard attacks that took place in the Federal Capital Territory on a medium prison facility where the office of the NSA is headquartered. It is shameful that the NSA has woefully failed to gather and coordinate operations even within few kilometers from his office and residence. This is totally unacceptable and must be sacked to pave way for a competent Nigerian who will resuscitate operations coordination of the comatose state the current occupant of the office has left it”, the statement insisted.

The CSO lamented the inability to send reinforcements to the scene of the attack after almost 3 hours of non-stop attacks and guns, noting that the only person charged with the responsibility for coordinating other security agencies is the NSA who sadly failed woefully to act.

“It is very disheartening to note that the attacks on the Kuje Prison lasted between 10pm on the 5th of July to almost 2am without any reinforcement. This is suspicious because of the very many military installations in and around the Kuje area. What is even more suspicious is the fact that military personnel posted to the facility where removed 24 hours before the attacks. Who gave such orders and what has the NSA done about it as the nations number one security operations officer?”, the CSO queried.

The CSO equally tackled the NSA over what it described as ego match with service chiefs and other security heads instead of doing his job and bringing value to taxpayers money. By ignoring operational tactics and not learning from the Abuja-Kaduna Train tragedy, the CSO insists there’s no more room for failures in the nations security architecture.

“We have reliably gathered that intelligence was provided before the attack but nothing was done to prevent it because the NSA chose to ignore it like he did during the Abuja train incident. If not for gross negligence and incompetence, how can 300 plus motorbikes ride inside Abuja, commit an attack on federal maximum prison and ride back to wherever they came from without any hindrance and interception?”, the statement queried.

While calling on PMB to swiftly act to put an end to the spate of unprovoked attacks on the nation which have continued unchallenged because of a comatose NSA, the CSO urged Nigerians to remain calm as peace and security will soon be restored to the country once a competent and professional person is appointed as the next NSA.