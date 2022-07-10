.

By David Odama

Tension enveloped Nasarawa State as the police said they re-arrested a fleeing member of the Boko Haram terrorist group who escaped from Kuje Correctional Centre after an attack on the facility on Tuesday.

It would be recalled that terrorists attacked the facility and freed inmates including Boko Haram members as well as the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP).

It would be recalled also that the Federal Government on Friday declared inmates of the centre with terror-related charges wanted and their names including other details published.

The Nasarawa State Command, in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, said the escapee was arrested in the early hours of yesterday.

“Sequel to the attack on Kuje Maximum Custodial Centre and subsequent escape of inmates, on July 9th, 2022 at about 0130hrs, one Hassan Hassan ‘M’ whose name and picture was amongst the escaped inmates with Boko Haram/Terrorism Case was recaptured by the Eagle-eyed Police operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command at Keffi”, the statement said.

“The Commissioner of Police, Adesina Soyemi ordered for the transfer of the suspect to a safer location while an intensive search for others and handing over process of the arrested inmate progresses, however, appreciated the efforts of the Police operatives for a job well done and assured members of the public of the Command’s unrelenting efforts at making the public space safer for all.”