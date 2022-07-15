By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina Police Command has confirmed the rearrest of another runaway fugitive from Abuja Kuje Prison in Katsina.

Kamala Lawal 33, was arrested by a team of policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer DPO, Danmusa while raiding a criminal hideout in Danmusa Local Government Area

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Gambo Isah disclosed this while parading the suspect before newsmen at the state’s Force headquarter on Friday.

Kamala was arrested with some quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

SP Gambo said:

“On 14/07/2022 at about 1800hrs, based on credible information, the DPO Danmusa and team carried out raids at suspected criminal hideouts in Danmusa LGA and succeeded in arresting one Kamala Lawal Abubakar, aged 33yrs of Unguwar Sale Quarters, Danmusa LGA, a suspected fugitive from Kuje prison, Abuja. In the course of investigation, suspect confessed to have escaped from Kuje Prison, Abuja, during the recent Kuje jail break.

“Some quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp was also recovered in his possession during police search.

“The suspect will be handed over to Nigerian Correctional Service, for further necessary action.”

Recall that earlier operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in Abuja rearrested one of the wanted fugitives who also escaped from the Kuje Correctional Centre after an attack on the facility last week.

Similarly, the Police in Niger State reported that it rearrested around the Suleja General Hospital, 54 years old Kazeem Murtala who also escaped from the Kuje Custodial Centre.