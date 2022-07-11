.

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

One of the inmates that escaped after the Kuje jail break last week has been arrested in Suleja, Niger state.

He is Kazeem Murtala, aged 54.

He was arrested by Police Operatives attached to “A” Division of Suleja around General Hospital, Suleja town on Saturday.

In a statement signed by the state Police Command Spokesman, DSP Wasiu Abiodun said the arrest was made possible by the intelligent report from members of the public.

The Statement reads,”In view of the recent attack at Kuje Custodial Center and escape of some inmates, on 9/07/2022 about 2030hrs, Police operatives attached to ‘A’ Div Suleja while on patrol around general hospital Suleja down to Bakasi area of Suleja and based on credible intelligence, the police operatives stormed an identified compound and arrested one Kazeem Murtala aged 54yrs who had been in the custody for over two years.

He has admitted to be one of the jail breaker.