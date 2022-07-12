By Kingsley Omonobi & Wole Mosadomi

Two more terrorists that escaped from the Kuje Prisons, Abuja, during an attack on the facility by insurgents last week, have been rearrested in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT and Niger State.

While in Abuja, operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, arrested one of the wanted terror suspects at Area 1, with hard substances, the other identified as Kazeem Murtala, aged 54, was arrested by Police operatives attached to “A” Division of Suleja around General Hospital, Niger State.

The NDLEA’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, in a statement in Abuja, said: “The fleeing terror suspect, Suleiman Sidi, was arrested in the early hours of Monday, July 11 at Area 1 Motor Park in the Federal Capital Territory while attempting to board a commercial vehicle to Maiduguri, Borno State.

“When he was searched, three wraps of cannabis sativa were found on him. He explained that during preliminary interview, the wanted terror suspect confirmed he was remanded at the Kuje prisons for terrorism and robbery charges, adding that he was indeed one of the inmates who escaped from the facility last Tuesday.”

On the Suleja arrest, a statement by the state Police Command spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, said the arrest was made possible by the intelligent report from members of the public.

According to the statement, “In view of the recent attack on Kuje Custodial Centre and escape of some inmates on 9/07/2022 about 2030hrs, Police operatives attached to ‘A’ Div Suleja while on patrol around General Hospital, Suleja down to Bakasi area of Suleja and based on credible intelligence, stormed an identified compound and arrested one Kazeem Murtala, aged 54yrs.

“During interrogation, the inmate confessed that he escaped from Kuje prisons during the attack where he was serving jail term after conviction for an offence he committed and he has been in the custody for the past two years.”