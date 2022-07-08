**Shared Part of it as transport Allowance to Escapees

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Security sources have confirmed that a combined sum of about N82million and $36,000 US dollars belonging to some of the high profile inmates including politicians, former governors, unofficially kept with some Prison officers at the Kuje Correctional Center were hijacked during Boko Haram terrorists attack Tuesday night in Abuja.

Sources also said that some of the money was shared among the inmates to enable them transport themselves to their various destinations.

The Source said the monies which were brought by families of the high profile detainees to cater for their needs had been kept with trusted prison officials, including those manning the commissary, adding that the terrorists got wind of the money being kept because the high profile prisoners were living a different lifestyle in prison

Recall that some of the wealthy and high profile individuals/politicians detained at the Kuje Correctional Centre include former Taraba Governor Jolly Nyame, federal lawmaker Farouk Lawan. former Commander, Police IRT, Abba Kyari and Director of Police Pensions, Abdulrasheed Maina.

A source said, “After terrorists successfully freed the Boko Haram members, they asked all others who wanted to escape to assemble in an open space in front of the Medium Security Custodial Center, and started sharing transport money to them.

Recall that over 800 of the inmates escaped including the 64 Boko Haram terrorists while over 400 of the escapees have been recaptured.

The source said the Boko Haram terrorists after sharing the money and asking the inmates to flee, moved their own members into waiting vehicles and headed towards the Gwagwalada, Abaji route while warning non-members of the BHT not to follow them or they would be killed.

It was later gathered that many of those who escaped on Tuesday night were re-arrested in the Kwali area of the FCT and the surrounding villages with the aid of Vigilantes, Hunters with coordination from security operatives.