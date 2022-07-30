L-R: Emmanuel Abisi, Destiny Etiko, MD/CEO MP Master Piece Limited, Mr Emeka Ike, barrister Eno Mbanugo, Nosa Rex, Femi Adebayo, posing with the Managing Director during the unveiling of Kubanah Whisky brand by MP Master Piece Limited, held in Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

For proper identification, competition and acceptance, the management of MP Master Piece Limited has unveiled its latest brand of whisky, Kubanah Whisky into the wine and spirit beverage market in Nigeria. The whisky which is fermented locally with international standard is now circulating in the country. It is a unique brand being cherished by Nigerian consumers and its demand is increasing daily.

In his welcome address during the unveiling of Kubanah Whisky in Yaba, Lagos, the Managing Director and CEO of the company, Emeka Ike said, “We are happy today for the unveiling of our new brand, Kubanah Whisky which is seriously penetrating into the Nigerian wine and spirit market

I want to categorically state here factors that propelled us to go into the production of our first brand, Skirt Brandy and our second baby, Kubanah Whisky in spite of all the economic and environmental challenges facing production processes in Nigeria. We also signed Destiny Etiko, Femi Adebayo, Nosa Rex and Emmanuel Abisi, a.k.a Nastyblaq as our brand ambassadors for the unveiling of Kubanah whisky”.

According to Emeka Ike, I was moved by passion and a burden to make a difference with our product in the Nigerian market with international standard. “Again I want the world to know that Nigeria has all it takes to produce quality wine and spirit beverages”.

“Moreso, I have a burning desire to create jobs in my country especially for the youths who are roaming around the streets without any plan to make headway, knowing that the only way we can curb insecurity in Nigeria is by productively engaging our youths so that at they can earn money to spend and plan their lives”, Emeka Ike said.

However, after our first brand launch of Skirt Brandy which of course gained acceptance in the country, Nigerians were happy seeing a local brand with international standard, so we decided to do more since there was increase in tastes, demand of our brand, hence Kubanah Whisky. Today, we are in the Nigerian market to quench the appetite of an average Nigerian who consumes our brands.

So, our brands are competing favourably in the Nigeria market, it’s purely made with local content.

We are confident, focused doing our best because we have what it takes to make this country great and regain its lost glory. Therefore, I believe in my country Nigeria, and I urge you let’s join hands to build Nigeria for our future generation.

Most importantly, Nigeria cannot join in the commonwealth of nations until we embark on creativity, productivity with local contents. We need to develop our country and the best option is by building and developing local industries. If we do this, jobs will be created, kidnapping, banditry, obtaining by tricks known as yahoo, yahoo and all sorts of crime wave will reduce, and then, Nigerian business environment will begin to attract foreign investors, the economy will now bounce back.

Presently, the state of Nigerian industries is nothing to write home about. We need to wake up to our responsibility. It should not be left in the hands of government alone, even though government has a greater role to play. Industries need steady power supply to thrive, tax rebate, good network road system etc.

Let’s think of production and not importation, that is the only way the country can survive. A lot of industries had left our business environment and the more they leave, the more our labour market is populated. Let’s stop them from leaving.

Most industries in Nigeria today struggle to pay salaries, many can’t pay for high cost of production. They struggle to survive because profit is spent on diesel and others”.

