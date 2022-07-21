By Emmanuel Okogba

Jules Kounde was not included in Sevilla’s squad for their latest pre-season trip increasing the likelihood of the player joining Chelsea.

Chelsea have had their eyes on the France defender and reportedly made a bid in the region of £55m to land their target.

With the exit of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, and an aging Thiago Silva, Chelsea is seeking reinforcement and only recently brought in Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

Sevilla’s 31 man squad for their upcoming trip to Portugal for their second training camp of the summer did not include the 23-year-old. The Frenchman had previously been named in the La Liga side’s squad for the trip to South Korea.

Kounde was expected to be Chelsea’s first signing of the summer but with a takeover of the club and Marina Granovskaia departing her role as director at the club, progress seemed to slow down.

Julen Lopetegui’s side will travels to Lagos on Thursday afternoon, ahead of a weekend friendly against Sporting CP.