**Says State to create 500,000 business outfits

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello said he is targeting the Micro Small and Meudium Enterprise, (MSME) as a means of tackling unemployment in the state as well as rejuvenating the state economy.

Toward this end, the governor said he has set machinery in motion to create over 500,000 new businesses in the state before the expiration of the present administration in January 2024.

Governor Bello stated this yesterday in Lokoja at the maiden edition of international, Micro Small and Meudium Enterprise, (MSME) day.

While marking this year MSME day with the theme: “A strategic tool for Economic Development”, the Governor said this will be achieved through stimulation of micro economies via innovativeness.

He stated that “MSME account for 90 per cent of businesses, 60-70 per cent of employment and 50 per cent of Gross Domestic Product, worldwide.

“The MSME growth is a strategic tool for economic development, MSME contribute to both local and national economy.”

Also, he said MSME is to help sustain livelihood, especially for the poor, Women, Youths, and other vulnerable People in the society.

According to him, he created Kogi state Enterprise Development Agency, (KEDA) to coordinate their immediate and long term needs, stressing that the state needed an outlet to engage and empower teaming youthful population.

He maintained that MSME remains the major drivers for economic growth especially a none industralised and developing society.

”I made it one of my pre occupation to create an agency through which we could encourage entrepreneurship and ultimately build a strong MSME in our state.”

“The Managing Director/CEO, Kogi state Enterprise Development Agency, (KEDA) Hajia Rekiya Onaivo Sanni said MSMEs has contributed enormously to job creation, income generation, trade and inclusive growth.

She noted that despite efforts to stimulate the business environment, a lot still needs to be done to make MSMEs reach their full potential.

“It is against this backdrop that KEDA Is taking step further by initiating Kogi MSME Workshop, egich is expected to set in motion Kogi MSME Clinic – one of the strategies for making it easier to do business in the state and increase revenue while decreasing unemployment“. She said.