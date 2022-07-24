Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

Education is the bedrock of any development a society can yearn for.

It is in realisation of this important role of education, that Governor Yahaya Bello set his priority right from the very beginning as to what he wanted to achieve for the people of Kogi State. Six years down the line this concerted efforts of his administration has started bearing fruits.

The climax of this well focused attention to make the state owned higher institutions a shinning example to other states culminated into the hundred percent accreditation of courses offered there.

At a press conference to herald the sixth convocation of Prince Abubakar Audu University formerly known as Kogi State University, Ayingba, in January, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Mariyetu Tenuche, said all the 48 courses offered in the university have secured full accreditation from Nigeria Universities Commission, making it the first time ever since the establishment of the institution.

Aside this feat, the Vice Chancellor also said the institution emerged 25th out of the 170 public and private universities in Nigeria that have full accreditation for all courses offered.

The state owned polytechnic in Lokoja also shared from the joy of full accreditation of all courses offered at the institution.

Dr Salisu Ogbo, the Rector of the institution, broke the news of the achievement when he visited the Kogi State Commissioner forEducation, Mr Wemi Jones, to present the results of the accreditation of all courses at the institution by the NBTE.

Ogbo said: “I’m proud to announce that Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja achieved 100 percent success at the recent accreditation exercise conducted by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).”

He attributed the resounding success to Bello’s unflinching commitment to the development of education in the state.

Another regulatory body, the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), also found the two state owned colleges of education namely College of Education Ankpa and College of Education Technical, Kabba worthy of full accreditation of the courses offered by them.

In the case of the College of Education, Ankpa, the Provost, Professor Muhammed Kabiru Ibrahim, said the accreditation of all courses is the first ever in the history of the college.

The Provost disclosed that out of 32 courses presented to NCCE, all the courses that got full accreditation will be valid from 2022 to 2027.

Prof. Mohammed noted that aside the accreditation of courses in the College, the National Commission for Colleges of Education looked at governance, Infrastructure in the College, expressed appreciation with what was on the ground, thus making the College to get full accreditation in terms of institutional accreditation.

He said unlike in 2012 when courses in the college were last presented for accreditation, said out of the 29 courses that were presented then, only 9 got full accreditation.

The Provost said the feat achieved by the College to enjoy full accreditation for all the 32 courses presented could not have been achieved without the support of Gov. Bello, stating that the Governor gave approval for the recruitment of academic staff to fill the exiting gaps.

He added further that the Governor also released money for the purchase of educational resources, in terms of books, chemicals, reagent and furniture, an action that led to the college inviting the National Commission of Colleges of Education to come for the accreditation.

The story is not different at the College of Education Technical, Kabba, 17 courses offered at the College got full accreditation in 2017 a year into Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration.

What entices the Provost of the institution, Mrs Olusola Victoria Jagboro most is the partial movement of the institution to it’s permanent site.

According to her, the state government under Governor Yahaya Bello has completed 10 buildings at the permanent site now and

one big bus also given.

Worried by the gap created by the number of Kogi indigenes seeking admission yearly and the number that got admitted, Governor Yahaya Bello established the Confluence University of Science and Technology, (CUSTECH), Osara in year 2020 and appointed a renowned Engineer and academic per Excellence, Professor Sadiku Salawu as the Vice Chancellor

Barely, two years of existence, the university is a growing concern and has bridged the gap for Kogi indigenes seeking admission and even admission seekers from neighbouring states.

The university currently has three faculties with nineteen courses running and all duly approved by Nigeria Universities Commission.

In looking at the attention of Governor Yahaya Bello to health training institutions, the two in the state namely, School of Health Technology, idah and College of Nursing, Obangede were highly favored.

The School of Health Science and Technology, Idah came alive owing to the support given to the institution by Governor Bello’s administration.