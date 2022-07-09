By Adeleye Adegboyega

Nigerian superstar singer, Kizz Daniel got his fans angry when he appeared over four hours late for his Afronation US Classic tour sold-out concert in Maryland, USA on Thursday 6th July 2022.

As seen in a viral video, the ‘Buga’ crooner was booed and pelted with objects after he hurriedly gave a thirty-minute stage performance as the fans were angry for being kept waiting for hours.

However, on Friday night, he issued a heart-warming apology to his esteemed fans on his Instagram page and attributed the delay to the logistical challenge of his passport being withheld by the Nigerian consulate.

“DMV, thank you for showing up last night and sincere apologies for all that happened.

For some reasons my passport was withheld at the US Consulate in Nigeria until the day of the show and previously booked flights had to be cancelled. Same reason I rescheduled the New York show”

The “Buga crooner” went on to state that all his efforts to reach the show on time (including booking a private jet) were futile as he would have loved to perform longer than he did on the night.

Kizz Daniel however promised to announce a new date for the DMV show and assured the fans that their tickets remain valid.

He said: “Just for the love and respect I have for you and my craft I got on the next available flight to New York the second I had my passport thinking I could still make it cuz I just don’t want to cancel another date. I booked a PJ to DMV from New York to make the journey faster but unfortunately it didn’t work.

“I went straight to the venue from the airport. We could have moved the show but my team and I believed we could meet up.

“The performance would have been longer also if the venue had allowed.

“So sorry guys, I will make it up to you. A new date will be announced and all your tickets

remain valid.

New York, let’s have fun tonight! #afroclassicworldtour2022🎙”

“It has been a great year for the fantastic singer whose intercontinental hit song “Buga” ft.

Tekno is now a street anthem for music lovers; amassing streams and listening from all

over the world and the colourful festival-themed video now has over 20 million views on

Youtube- two weeks after its official release.”