Talented rapper, singer and songwriter, Sixtus Ohans popularly known as King Six has released his new single titled “Gone”. Gone is a soulful Afrobeats song that puts you in rhythmic trance.

It tells the story of a guy who never commits to love but finds himself falling for a girl who seems bad for him. However, he finds out that no matter how many times he leaves, he goes back to her.

King Six uses catchy lyrics and chants to deliver this masterpiece that sounds like magic and the feel of fresh African palm wine.

Speaking about the song King Six had this to say, “Gone is an important song to me because it’s my first time actually singing on an official song. I really poured genuine emotions into this one.”

Gone by King Six is available on every Digital streaming platform.