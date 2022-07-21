By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Federal Government, on Thursday, arraigned before the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, six persons accused of dealing on human parts.

FG, in the four-count charge it brought before the court, alleged that the Defendants- Adejoh Tijani, Ocholi Tijani, Damodu Zekari, Danlami Shaibu, Michael Yahaya and Emmanuel Amanyi- masterminded several kidnappings in Abuja, Jos and Kogi state.

It told the court that four of their alleged accomplices- Male Isiaka, lsmila Agege, Papa Alhaji and Blessing Ismila Agege, are currently at large.

Specifically, FG, in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/230/2022, which was endorsed by the Inspector General of Police, alleged that the Defendants had “on or about the month of October, 2021 at Kogi State, Abuja and Jos within the Abuja Judicial Division, Kidnapped and took several persons on hostage, some of them you killed and removed their vital parts”.

They were accused of committing an offence contrary to section 1 and 11 of the Terrorism Prevention Act, 2011.

FG alleged that the Defendants, armed with assorted weapons, robbed and dispossessed several persons of their belongings, including one Alhaji Ibrahim Abalaka, a resident ofAdumu Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

It told the court that the Defendants were found with locally made pistols and other dangerous weapons, after they were arrested by security agents, following a tip-off by community leaders in Kogi state.

Though the Defendants mounted the dock on Thursday, they were however unable to take their plea owing to an error on the charge sheet.

Following an application by the Prosecution counsel, Mrs. Blessing Ezeala, trial Justice Binta Nyako adjourned the matter till October 17 and ordered that they should be remanded at the Keffi Correctional Center, Nasarawa State.

Meanwhile, counsel to the Defendants, G. O Nwachukwu, Abu Muazu, Paul Abah and Oni Alexander, notified the court that they have filed applications for their clients to be released on bail pending the determination of the case against them.

Two counts in the charge against the Defendants, read: “That you Adejoh Tijani, Ocholi Tijani, Damodu Zekari, Danlami Shaibu, Micheal Yahaya, Emmanuel Amanyi, Male lsiaka now (at large) Ismaila Agege (at large) Papa Alhaji (at large) and Blessing Ismaila Agege (at large), on or about the month of October, 2021 at Kogi State, Abuja and Jos within the Abuja Judicial Division, did kidnapped and took several persons on hostage, some of them you killed and removed their vital parts and you thereby committed the offence contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011.

“That you Adejoh Tijani, Ocholi Tijani, Damodu Zekari, Danlami Shaibu, Michael Yahaya, Emmanuel Amanyi, Male Isiaka now (at Large) Ismaila Agege (at large) Papa Alhaji (at large) and Blessing lsmaila Agege (at large) on or about the month of October, 2021 at Kogi State, Abuja and Jos within the Abuja Judicial Division, you were discovered in your possession, locally made pistols and other dangerous weapons illegally acquired for your armed robbery operations.

“You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 3 of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act, 2004”.