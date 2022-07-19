By Vincent Ujumadu

The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese in Anambra State, Most Reverend Paulinus Ezeokafor is bitter over the increasing abduction and killing of Catholic priests across the country, asking, what have we priests done?

Liking the killing of priests to the killing Jesus Christ the second time, the visibly sad Ezeokafor said it was clear that those behind the act had tacitly declared war against the Church in Nigeria, with Catholic priests, religious and laity, as their major targets.

According to him, it was unfortunate that the Federal Government of Nigeria was treating the ugly development with levity, arguing that it would appear that some people, somewhere were determined to carry out evil against the Universal Church.

The cleric said: “With the continued abduction and killing of Catholic priests, one would conclude that there is a grand plan to silence Christ’s followers in the country, but we will neither be cowed, nor intimidated.

‘Catholic priests are Christ’s representatives on earth. Killing them amounts to killing Christ a second time. Catholic priests should be respected. They made the greatest sacrifice here: no wife, no children, no heir, nobody to succeed them when they are gone. What other sacrifice is greater or costlier than that?

‘You are abducting and killing them because they are doing Christ’s work on earth. What wrong have they done?

“It is really abominable to maim a priest. Why go after a hapless servant of God? Someone who has left everything for the sake of God’s people. Priests deserve to be protected, encouraged and motivated.

“Their cries will reach the heavens and the heavens will fight their battles. Nigerian government should be very careful because their usual silence over these killings and abduction of Catholic priests simply shows that they are enjoying it. They should not continue to play the ostrich.

“I am seriously troubled and pained and can no longer keep quiet. Catholic priests should be appreciated for leading in everything good and sacrificing their all. They are not after ministerial appointments or contracts. Why go after them?”

The Bishop also spoke on the controversial Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, saying that such a thing is unacceptable in a secular state like Nigeria.

Describing it as height of insensitivity, Ezeokafor added: “You cannot, in a country like Nigeria with many religions, be talking about Muslim-Muslim ticket. Are they saying that there is no competent Christian in the north? I’m sure there are many of them.

‘There must be balance in everything. These are some of the things that are causing so much agitation here and there. Nigerians should rise and condemn it. Nigeria is not a Moslem country. We have two major religions; Christianity and Islam. There are others too. Why settle for one religion if you do not have a hidden agenda?”