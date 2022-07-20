By Kingsley Omonobi, Ademola Adegbite & Shina Abubakar

The kidnappers of a bread seller in Osun are demanding N500,000 ransom. The kidnap occured on Monday, while she was distributing bread.

Also, the District Head of Kuchibuyi community in the outskirts of Bwari Area Council of FCT has been kidnapped by suspected bandits, who shot sporadically to scare residents during the operation.

Sources said the traditional ruler, Malam Isiaka Dauda, was abducted in his private residence, close to his palace during the wee hour’s attack, which lasted between midnight and 1 am on Sunday.

The gunmen reportedly fired sporadically on arrival at the community, which alerted the vigilantes in the area but surprisingly, there was no resistance from the vigilantes or fightback against the kidnappers.

The attackers were said to have initially forced their way into a room within the compound in search of the traditional ruler and later searched other rooms before locating him in one of the rooms and making away with him.

The abductors were said to have left with the traditional ruler through a separate but untarred route that leads to Bwari town without any resistance from the Vigilantes.

Contacted on the development, Police spokesperson of FCT Command said, DSP Josephine Adeh, said she will get back.

However, the Area Commander in Kubwa, ACP Muhammad Ndagi, reportedly confirmed the incident, noting that an investigation into the matter was ongoing.

In a related development, the abductors of the farm Supervisor of the late former Governor of Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao Akala, have reportedly reached out to his family demanding N100 million ransom.

It was gathered that the abductee, identified as Christopher Bakare, was kidnapped Saturday evening at TDB Farms situated at Jabata in Surulere Local Government Area of the state.

A family source said: “Yes, they are herdsmen quite all right but they speak a smattering of Yoruba. The victim was kidnapped on the farm amid a staccato of gunshots. We have been trying to negotiate with them even though the police had been informed.”

The victim, Bakare, is said to be a native of Gbongan in Osun and was employed on the farm about four years ago.

When contacted also, the state Commandant of Western Nigeria Security Network, WNSN, codenamed Amotekun, Colonel Olayinka Olayanju (retd), said he was not aware of the incident.

But confirming the abduction, yesterday, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Adewale Osifeso, said the command had commenced an investigation on the incident.

“The incident is under investigation and close monitoring. Updates would be provided accordingly, please,” he said.

The victim popularly called ‘Gettin’ was abducted Monday by gunmen at Ifawara while distributing bread with a car.

According to findings, the victim was abducted around 4 am at the express road en route Iwaraja in the state.

The kidnappers later the same day sent a message to the community requesting N5 million ransom before he could be freed.

However, a resident in Ifewara, Wale Babatunde, told Vanguard that the ransom has been reduced to N500,000 and the community has started contributing to ensure that it secures the victim’s release.

The Osun police command, through its Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, has confirmed the incident.

Vanguard News