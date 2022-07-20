By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna

Again, a kidnapped Catholic priest, Rev Fr John Mark Cheitnum, who was the Director of Social Communication, Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan in Kaduna State, has been reported killed by terrorists.

However, Rev Fr Donatus Cleopas, who was kidnapped with the late Rev.Fr. Cheitnum, escaped from captivity and reunited with his family.

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Kaduna State Chapter; Rev. Joseph Hayab, who confirmed the development, yesterday, said: “Kaduna State is a dangerous place for people to travel around and is not safe for Christian leaders.”

The corpse of Fr. Cheitnum was found on a farm close to where he was kidnapped.

The terrorists on Friday, July 15, 2022, kidnapped the two Catholic priests in the Kafanchan Catholic Diocese.

Rev. Fr Emmanuel Okechukwu Okolo, Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, said in a statement that the slain priest would be buried tomorrow in Kafanchan.

