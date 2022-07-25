Jimitota Onoyume

The military have been urged to show bravery by securing immediate release of the hostages kidnapped in the Kaduna bound train from Abuja over three months ago

An international human rights activist and environmentalist, Alhaji Musa Saidu made the appeal , urging the Chief of Defence Staff , CDS, General Lucky Irabor to act swiftly in collaboration with the various Service Chuefs to release the hostages still in the custody of their kidnappers.

Speaking against the backdrop of a video released by the terrorists where they were flogging the hostages in their custody Alhaji Saidu said urgent steps should’ be taken by the military to prove to the world that terrorists were not incharge in the country with the release of the hostages .

He said the video released by the terrorists was a huge embarrassment to the nation, adding that Irabor who is known to be a tough soldier should ensure release of the hostages with the service Chiefs within three days.

“They should go and rescue the hostages to avoid international embarrassment . The video is a huge minus for the image of the country. “

“They should go quickly to rescue the people in three days or so. So that they can bring respect to the President. “

“What is happening now is an embarrassment to the country.”

“The CDS and the service Chiefs should do more, the blame is on their table. I know the CDS as somebody who talks tough, he is a tough man. The military should act. “

” How come bandits atr operating in a place not too far from the nation’s federal capital , this is like daring our national security”.

“The military should show bravery., secure release of the hostages. As the Coordinator and Special Envoy, Ecology and Marine, Africa of the International Human Right Commission, IHRC, I I have been getting several calls from all parts of the world after the video was released .”

While calling for investigation of the retired Deputy Inspector General of Police DIG, that reportedly attended the turbaning ceremony of a bandit in Zamfara state Adamu Yankuzo ( Ada Aleru ) Saidu said the military and all arms of the nation’s security should not take lightly threat by terrorists to abduct President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that they should step up security around the President, his family members and other high profile members of the federal executive council.

” The DIG that participated in that installation ceremony of a bandit leader in Zamfara should be investigated. How can a retired DIG be at such event ?”

“The convoy of the President that was attacked in Katsina is a warning sign that they should look at the internal security very well of Mr President”

” How did the attackers know the President was going to Katsina. All these that happened, the security body should work harder. “

“Now the criminals have said they would kidnap the President. Terrorists are posting things on the internet like they are in charge. Our military and other security bodies must step up their effort “

Saidu who is the Coordinator and Special Envoy, Ecology and Marine, Africa of the International Human Right Commission, IHRC, also called for more security effort to wipe out illegal bunkering activities in the Niger Delta region

” The military should also step up fight against illegal bunkering activities in the Niger Delta. “