BENIN CITY—The Edo State acting governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, yesterday, said the government is strengthening its security architecture and reviewing strategies to guarantee the safety and security of residents across communities in the state.

Shaibu said this while addressing journalists after an emergency State Security Council meeting at the Government House, Benin City.

The emergency meeting followed the kidnapping of two Catholic priests along Benin-Auchi Road at the Ekpoma axis, in Edo State.

He said, “We are working to secure our churches and communities. We are looking beyond securing the churches alone but focusing on securing our communities and state.”

On his part, the Edo State Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro, said the security situation of the state has been reviewed at the Security Council meeting and measures have been adopted to secure and make the state safe for all.

Also, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Oyenude Kure called for prayers from Christians in the state, urging them to support the government’s efforts at improving security across the state.