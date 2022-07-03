A famous LPG expert, public affairs analyst, humanitarian and businessman, and the CEO, Kvas Group, Dr Kenechukwu Nnamani has emerged NNPP flag bearer for Nkanu East and West Federal Constituency in Enugu State.

Dr Kenechukwu who was declared winner after a primary election held in Enugu State that saw him unopposed as other candidates running with him had to step down.

The technocrat promised to use his victory to shine the already deemed light in his constituency and make sure that the yearnings of his people are brought to an end.

He thanked all those who helped in seeing him to victory, promising that the future must be bright for all the good people of Nkanu East & West Federal Constituency.

He urges his constituents to come get their PVCs as it would be a fight to fish to rescue the people from the shackles of poverty and underdevelopment.