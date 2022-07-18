.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Disturbed about the unemployment rate in Northern states, the Kaduna Youths Forum (KYF) has urged the Controller-General of Customs ,Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) to employ youth’ as a measure to tackle the problem of unemployment and insecurity in the North .

According to the group, there were high expectations from the Customs boss,who should have used his highly exalted position to create job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths that have taken to different forms of criminal acts .

In a press statement signed by the Coordinator, Ismail Mustapha Soba, the group said Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali should create job opportunities for them after working and supporting the APC to win the 2015 elections.

The group in the statement further explained that “we recalled how we were massively mobilised to join the nationwide 2012 fuel subsidy protest in Kaduna that led to the exit of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s government.”

“We were invited for the protest alongside late former Governor of defunct Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, former Lawmaker , Senator Shehu Sani and Col . Hameed Ali himself with several prominent Nigerians and we did so with the hope that our unemployment problem and the disturbing security challenges facing the North would be history.”

” However, since then no one has employed any known Kaduna youth,” they said.

The youth group said that personnel shortage would be solved with the recruitment of thousands of the youth for active duty, in organisations.