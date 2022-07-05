The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board, KADSUBEB, plans to recruit 2,912 adhoc facilitators for its 838 Non-Formal Learning Centres.

The centres were established under the World Bank-supported Better Education Service Delivery for All, BESDA.

The Executive Chairman, KADSUBEB, Mr Tijjani Abdullahi, in a statement yesterday, said the ad-hoc facilitators would work for the reintegration of out- of – school children that would be enrolled into the 838 Non-Formal Learning Centres.

He said the centres cut across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state, LGAs.

According to him, applicants found suitable would be engaged as facilitators and would work for six hours per week for a period of six months in any of the centres nearest to them.

According to the statement “The Board wishes to draw the attention of interested candidates and the 23 Acting Education Secretaries in the LGAs that the last day for submission of all application letters is July 5. July 7 has been scheduled for the conduct of aptitude test while July 12 to July 14 is scheduled for interview of shortlisted candidates.

“Based on the foregoing, the Board is therefore, urging all applicants to submit their application letters on or before July 5 to the Education Secretaries of their respective LGAs,” he said.

The BESDA programme is aimed at increasing access for out-of-school children and ensuring that children who attend school could read, write and manipulate figures.