.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party ( LP) in Kaduna State,Mr. Shunon Adinga has said that his focus as Governor would be on community cooperative governance with the legislative right to traditional institutions.

“I shall achieve that by engaging the enlightened stakeholders in the state to review logically and ideological what we stand toemocracy and its achievements in our local content,”he said.

Adinga who spoke during a stakeholders meeting at the LP Secretariat in Kaduna,said “on a similar note, I shall call on well-meaning progressive and productive minded individuals, and stakeholders whose interest is in the area of Development to join hands and achieve

the concept of communities corporate governance ans development strategies. “

According to him , the concept of Corporate Strategy is a pattern of decision that determines and reveals the objectives, purpose, or goals of a vital government.

“My goal is to pursue Economic and Human organization, In all areas of Private-Public Partnership (PPP).

For Peace-Progress and Profits (PPP&P)”

“My administration will be determined to create Enabling Environment (EE) and review foreign policies and political involvement in our economy.”

“I will review laws and regulations and set out the required framework for Private sector participation in public development and specify the necessary approvals required for Private Public Partnership (PPP) and the procurement act.”

“I will encourage also private sector participation in delivering public services to attract private capital funds for the local governments’ infrastructures and related agricultural services across the state.”

“My administration will provide a clear policy and regulatory framework for (PPP) and greater transparency and fairness in resolving disputes and security challenges by creating and introducing innovative activities that will attract also youth participation in waste management & local contents productions that will generate tax, and I shall also humanly & scientifically navigate banditry and other social crimes within communities by utilizing Human resources.”

“I shall work with local and international development institutions to reduce financial costs, ensure that procurement processes are fair, transparent, well-managed and compliant with all relevant policies that encourage Human Development.

My IGR will be Human resource per capital,” he said.