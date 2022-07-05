Just In: Two injured as gunmen attack Buhari's convoy

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

THE Presidency last night confirmed gunmen attack on the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari’s advance team to Katsina.

The Presidency also said that two persons, who sustained injuries as a result of the attack, were receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

President Buhari is expected to be in Katsina, his home state, on Friday to observe the sallah festival.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Presisent on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, read: “The Presidency has described as sad and unwelcome, the shooting incident near Dutsinma, Katsina State, at the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah.

“The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions, but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy.

“Two persons in the convoy are receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered.

“All the other personnel, staff and vehicles made it safely to Daura.”

Precedents

This is not the first time bandits are successfully defying the authority and office of the President.

Besides the marauding terrorists across the President’s state, they have pointedly attacked those close to him.

In September 2020, a 33-year-old operative of the Department of State Services (DSS), Sadiq Abdullahi Bindawa, went to spend weekend at home in Katsina.

Gunmen kidnapped and killed him.

Earlier, in 2019, the District Head of President Buhari’s Daura, Mallam Musa Umar , was kidnapped.

The latest attack on his convoy is another index of how far insecurity has taken root in the country.

Vanguard News