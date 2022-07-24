By Nwafor Sunday

Terrorists, who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, have threatened to kidnap President Muhammadu Buhari and the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The terrorists who released a fresh video, vowed to sell and kill the remaining captives if their demands are not met. They flogged the remaining captives, who cry and wail due to severe pain.

“This is our message to the government of Nigeria and just as you have seen these people here, by God’s grace, you will see your leaders; your senators and governors will come before us.

“These ones you are seeing here, we will keep some as our slaves and sell them off just as our Imam told you in the past.

“Just like the Chibok girls that were sold off, we will equally sell these ones as slaves. If you don’t adhere to our demands, we will kill the ones we need to kill and sell the remaining.

“By God’s grace, el-Rufai, Buhari, we will bring them here,” one of the terrorists said in the video.

The terrorist said ” you should understand, look properly it’s not our intention to , but it’s the outcome of what the Nigerian government is doing, setting a committee, a tea party in Kaduna to deliberate on how to rescue these people. They are there, enjoying the tea.

“You should know that there is nothing that the committee can do. They can’t do anything. Are you not relying on guns? Your aircraft and your guns are like spiders web to Allah. We are for Allah, we are doing it for Allah. We are not afraid of anybody.

“You should know that this is a little that you’ve seen. Know that, if our demands are not met, this place will become an abattoir,” he said.