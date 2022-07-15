By Prince Okafor

Saudi Arabia has today announced a decision to open its air space to all air carriers.

This according to the country’s General Authority of Civil Aviation was inline with the its dedication to fulfilling Saudi Arabia’s obligations under the Chicago Convention of 1944.

The announcement comes on the same day Saudi Arabia prepares to welcome U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday.

Biden’s visit is his first to the Kingdom and the Middle East since becoming president.

He will meet Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the country’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

The Convention stipulates non-discrimination between civil aircrafts used in international air navigation.

The decision consolidates the Kingdom’s position as a global hub connecting three continents and enhancing international air connectivity.

Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid applauded the Saudi Arabian decision on its decision to open the airspace.

“This is the first step. We will continue to work with due caution, for the Israeli economy, its security and for the citizens of Israel,” Lapid said in a statement released by his office.

Israeli airlines previously could not travel over Saudi airspace due to a ban, making flights to regions like Asia costlier and longer.