The candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke has officially been declared the winner of the Osun State governorship election.

The chief returning officer of the election, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, in the early hours of Sunday announced Adeleke the winner in Osogbo, the capital city.

Adeleke of the PDP won 17 of the 30 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the governorship election held in the State of Osun, yesterday.

Incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), however, won in the remaining 13 LGAs.

While Adeleke garnered 389,984 votes in the overall results from LGAs, Oyetola who ran on the platform of polled 360,500 votes.

Despite having 15 candidates contesting for the governorship seat, Vanguard has reported that the election was keenly contested by APC’s Oyetola and PDP’s Adeleke.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), there were 5,305 Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) and 332 Registration Areas (RAs) available for the election.

This was disclosed last week by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Abdulganiyu Raji in preparations for the election.

The commission also put the number of registration areas in Osun at 332 with 1,955,657 registered voters and while only 335,298 collected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).