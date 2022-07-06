Seminar shaping FG’s policy direction —Minister

By Godfrey Bivbere & Idrisu Yakubu

The Acting Chief Justice of

Nigeria, Ag. CJN, Olukayode Ariwoola has said that bi-annual seminar for Judges has improved the capacity of past participants in the judicial services by equipping them with the relevant knowledge of rudimentary maritime laws.

Also the Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemi Saraki, said that the seminar is helping to shape the policy direction of the Federal Government in judicial matters.

Olukayode explained that the National policy on justice lay emphasis on continuous training as one of the critical elements that guarantees the independence of the judiciary.

Read Also:

Acting CJN, Ariwoola born in 1954, not 1958 — S’Court clarifies

Acting CJN, Ariwoola, reportedly started school aged one

‘Why changing CJN will not change Nigeria’s judiciary’

He stated, “The National Policy on Justice, lay

emphasis on continuous training as one of the critical elements that guarantees the independence of the Judiciary. In addition, training will also add value to the quality and efficiency of the judicial system, which the judiciary is known for.

“I can say without contradiction that Judges who have experienced and participated in this Seminar in the past, have become better equipped with knowledge of rudimentary maritime laws necessary in handling complex maritime claims/cases.”

In her address, the Minister of State for Transportation, represented by the Director, Procurement, Hussini Adamu said, “This seminar series have contributed immensely in charting the policy direction of government in the maritime sector.

“I am happy to state that Government will continue to rely on the important outcomes of this forum for policy enunciation.

“The importance of speedy and efficient

dispensation of maritime matters by the courts can never be over-emphasized because, as we all know, in international commercial transactions, time is money and it is even more so in a multi-billion dollar industry like ours.

“It is a common knowledge that most of our maritime transportation is conducted by foreign shipowners, thereby limiting the economic benefits accruable to the nation and the sub-region in areas such as creation of jobs, freight and insurance earnings etc.

“The National Ports Process Manual, NPPM, reflects the internationally acceptable processes in port operations by spelling out a step-by-step processes and specific roles of government Agencies and private operators at all levels in the port.

“The process of ensuring the gazetting of the Process Manual in order to give it the requisite regulatory teeth is ongoing.

“That step will further complement the critical role of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, NSC, as the Port Economic Regulator in our jurisdiction. “Government will continue to support the NSC in this role in order to ensure the smooth, effective and successful implementation of the mandate given to it,” she concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria