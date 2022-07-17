By Jimitota Onoyume

A Journalist and Publisher , Mr Isah Bello has dragged the management of Peoples Gazette ltd to court over its online publication on the Ambassador of Benin republic and former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai rtd , with the headline , ” ICPC recovers multi billion naira cash, Rolex watches stockpiled in Ex army Chief Buratai’s Abuja residence”

Bello in a suit before a High court of the Federal Capital territory, Abuja among others urged the court to declare that the seeming neglect of the defendant (Peoples Gazette ltd) to respond to his letter on the alleged publication was a violation of some portion of the Freedom of Information Act, FOA,.adding that the court should prevail on the defendant to supply the information requested in the letter.

The suit filed by his Counsel OSUAGWU Ugochukwu Esq reads in part:

ORIGINATING SUMMONS PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 2(6) & 20 FREEDOM OF INFORMATION ACT 2011 AND UNDER THE INHERENT JURISDICTION OF THIS HONOURABLE COURT

“Let THE PEOPLES GAZETTE LTD within FORTY TWO (42) days after the service of this summons, inclusive of the day of such service cause an appearance to be entered for him to this summons which is issued upon the application of ISAH BELLO of No 6A, Muhammadu Buhari Way, who claims to be entitled to the reliefs hereafter set out and for the determination of the following questions.”

“Whether the Refusal and/or Neglect of the Defendant to grant the application of the Plaintiff vide his letter dated June 28, 2022 does not amount to an infringement of the provision of Section 4 of the Freedom of Information Act 2011?”

“The PlaIntiff claims against the Defendant as follows:”

“A Declaration that the refusal, failure and or neglect by the Defendant to release the information requested by the Plaintiff in his letter dated June 28 2022 amounts to a violation of Section 4(a) of the Freedom of Information Act 2011 and therefore is wrongful and illegal.”

“An ORDER DIRECTING the Defendant including her servants, agents, privies, officials and or cohorts to furnish the Plaintiff’s with detailed information as stated in Plaintiff’s letter dated June 28 2022 until Judgement is delivered in this case within 14 days of the delivery of Judgement.

The cost of this Action.”

“Any further order (s) as the Court may deem fit and proper to make in the circumstances of this case.

TAKE NOTICE that parties shall maintain status quo.

Dated this 15th day of July 2022. “

” The defendant may appear hereto by entering appearance personally or by legal practitioner either by handing in the appropriate forms duly completed at the FCT High court Registry or by sending them to that office by post. “

“Note: If the defendant does not enter appearance within the time and at the place above mentioned such orders will be made and proceedings may be taken as the Judge may think just and expedient”

The plaintiff, Isah further deposed to an affidavit at the High court before the Commissioner of oath seeking clarification from the defendant on issues around the publication, adding that the defendant should respond.

The affidavit reads in part :

AFFIDAVIT IN SUPPORT

” I , ISAH BELLO, Male, MUSLIM, PUBLISHER, and Nigerian Citizen of No 6A Muhammadu Buhari Way, hereby make Oath and state as follows:”

“That I am the Deponent herein

That I am a PUBLISHER and have personal knowledge of the facts deposed herein.”

“That I know as a fact as follows :

That the Federal Government of Nigeria has enacted the Freedom of Information Act, 2011.”

“That in the pursuit of her Rights and pursuant to the right of access to information guaranteed by the Freedom of Information Act 2011, the Plaintiff, by letter dated June 28, 2022 asked the Defendant to furnish him with certain information in her Custody relating to its June 23 2022 online publication entitled “ICPC RECOVERS MULTI BILLION-NAIRA

CASH, ROLEX WATCHES STOCKPILED IN EX-ARMY CHIEF BURATAI’S ABUJA” Now produced and marked EXHIBIT A is a copy of the letter sent to the Defendant ant the proof of receipt of the letter by the Defendant

That the June 28 2022 letter of the Plaintiff requested the following response from the Defendant viz:”

“Did you verify the allegations contained in your write up with ICPC before publishing? This is because the ICPC press release of June 24, 2022 states to the contrary that Buratai owns the house in Wuse II Abuja or has links with the K Salam Construction Company Nigeria Limited”.

“Did you check with Corporate Affairs Commission as to who the owners of the K Salam construction company Nigeria limited are ? And perhaps whether Buratai name appear as part of the company directorship?”

“You claimed you called Buratai during the ICPC raid on the Wuse 2 House. At what time and day did you call Ambassador Buratai ? What number did you use in calling him? And which of the Buratai lines did you call?”

“But surprisingly and since the receipt of the request/application letter, and up till the filing of this suit, the Defendant has so far failed, refused and /or neglected to provide the Plaintiff with the details of the information requested for.”

“That I know as a fact by being a PUBLISHER/ JOURNALIST that:

By virtue of Section 1 (1) of the FOI Act 2011, PLAINTIFF is entitled as of right to request for or gain access to information which is in the

custody or possession of any public official, agency or institution.”

“The information requested for by the Plaintiff relates to CORRUPTION allegations against the former Army Chief and facts supposedly held by the Defendant but has shied from giving truth to the allegations.”

“The information requested for by the Plaintiff does not come within the purview of the types of information exempted from disclosure by the provisions of the FOI Act.

Up till the time of filing this action the Defendant have failed, neglected and refused to make available the information requested by the Plaintiff giving the impression that the Defendant merely wanted to tarnish the image of the former Army Chief, LT Gen TY, Burata RTD.”

“The Defendant has no reason whatsoever to deny the Plaintiff access to the information sought for.

The information requested is not exempted from disclosure under the FOI Act.”

“That the information the Plaintiff requested for is not privileged in any way or manner.

That the information the Plaintiff requested for do not concern any research material.”

“That the information the Plaintiff requested for is not in respect of a scientific material, or matter kept in the National Museum or the National Library.

That it is in the interest of the public that the information be released.”

“That I verily believe that in view of the above actions by the Defendant, the Plaintiff has been denied access to the information requested for

That unless the reliefs sought herein are granted, the Defendant will continue to be in breach of the Freedom of Information Act and the image of LT.Gen T.Y.Buratal (RTD) will be in question.”

“That it is in the interest of justice to grant this application as the Defendant have nothing to lose if the reliefs are granted,”

“That I make this declaration in good faith.

SWORN TO at the FCT High Court Registry

Maitama, Abuja.

This 15th day of July 2022 “.