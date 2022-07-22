Jobberman, Nigeria’s leading recruitment platform with documentary titled ‘Upskilling the North’, has showcased the impact of its Soft skills training on young Nigerians in the north.

The documentary features the stories of some of the beneficiaries of the training whose employability and professional careers have been boosted by the Jobberman Soft Skills training. It spotlights the inspirational stories of Engr.

Khalilah Yahya Aliyu, Zekiya Garba, Sani Mohammed and Queen Matthews who have been equipped with critical tools, to help them transition into their new roles and increase workplace productivity.

Beyond aiding them in their professional quests, these participants also noted that the training program equipped them with multi-dimensional skills that could be applied across different areas of life.

“I have learnt invaluable insights that have translated into better professional and personal relationships for me,” states Engr. Khalilah Yayha Aliyu.

“For example, I usually didn’t think much about how I gave negative feedback. I just said it anyhow I thought it should be said. But by applying the sandwich method I learnt in the soft skills training, my feedback has been better received and more appreciated”.

The training is part of the efforts of a partnership between Jobberman and Mastercard Foundation (a subset of the broader ‘Young Africa Works’ (YAW) to tackle youth unemployment in Nigeria.

The partnership aims to train young people in Nigeria.