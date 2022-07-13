By Peter Egwuatu

… Commits to place Nigerian youths in dignified job

Jobberman Nigeria has disclosed its readiness to up-skill five million Nigerian youths and place three million in dignified jobs.

The Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Ore Boboye, stated this during an interaction with the media over the weekend in Lagos, saying: “As an offshoot of our ongoing partnership with MasterCard Foundation’s Young Africa Works, Jobberman is launching a new initiative aimed at contributing to employment growth and providing an enabling environment for employers looking to give young talents a head start. We hope to up-skill five million Nigerian youths and place three million of them in dignified jobs.

“To actualise the new initiative, Jobberman Nigeria has established a baseline of the state of employability of young Nigerians by conducting a skills gap analysis of the labour market in Agriculture, Digital, and the Creative industries sectors, cultivating employability skills through training centres, online classes/webinars, career fairs, and events. We will then place jobseekers in various roles across the Agriculture, Digital, and Creative industries among other sectors.

“We are also helping entry level candidates to corporates by reducing barrier to entry and thus bridging the talent gaps in the country. Companies are allowed to post job positions in our site; so barriers such as gender, physical, age, religion are tackled by us while adopting proficiency for placement.”