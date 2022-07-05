By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

THE Federal Government, Tuesday threatened to prosecute any Chief Executive of Ministry, Department and Agency, MDA, that disregards the federal character policy in recruitment of staff.

This is as the Federal Character Commission, FCC, has said it has obtained approval from the Ministry of National Planning to participate in the MDA’s budget process with a view to providing input for fair and equitable distribution of projects to all parts of the country.

The Executive Chairman, Federal Character Commission, Muheeda Dankaka, stated this at the occasion of two years anniversary of the 5th Board of the Commission.

She said within two years the 5th board was inaugurated, it has lived up to expectations, adding, “we have worked to consolidate on the gains of the past.

“I am happy to announce the final process towards embarking on the equitable distribution of infrastructural facilities, social amenities and economic facilities.

” At this point, we have obtained approval from the Ministry of National Planning for the Commission to be involved in Ministries, Departments and Agencies budget processes with the view to providing input, as regards fair and equitable distribution of projects during planning and execution stages.”

Dankaka said that the commission is a pivotal institution of great magnitude that is clearly mandated to entrust and strengthen national unity.

“As we know it is signed to ensure that our people do not feel alienated from the national project, thereby having a sense of belonging.

“We shall continue to pursue this mandate with all vigours and the constitutional powers bestowed on us. The commission would continue to bring out deliberate policies to make its own contributions to promote peace and unity in the country, especially now that the fragmentation in the polity is at an alarming rate,” she said.

The FCC Chairperson said operationally, there was a turn around and changes of operational committee, enhanced monitoring and enforcement activities, and a zero-tolerance for noncompliance.

According to her, “May I therefore at this point called on Ministries, Departments and Agencies to abide by our extant circulars on recruitment as it is an offense to recruit or conduct promotion exercises without recourse to the Federal Character Commission.

“The Commission is poised for a strategic prosecution of any MDA, or particularly any Chief Executive who disregards our guidelines and laws.”