A human rights non-governmental organization based in Lagos but with an office in Abuja is seeking highly qualified candidates for the position of Senior Program Officer as well as legal advisers in its Litigation and Legal Advice Unit.

For the Senior Program Officer position, the job opening announcement which was published in Vanguard newspaper, dated July 4, 2022, stated that applicants must have at least: 12 years of work experience and knowledge of the anti-corruption and human rights fields; a strong commitment to human rights, transparency and accountability; demonstrated ability to think analytically, strategically and effectively; excellent written and oral communication skills in English; capacity to appropriately plan and prioritize and to manage multiple demands efficiently; ability to defend and explain complex issues and positions to staff and to advocate on these positions externally; and strong interpersonal skills to work collaboratively within and outside the organization.

On the other hand, those applying for the Legal Adviser (two positions available in Lagos and one i Abuja) are required must have at least 5 years of post-call litigation experience and knowledge of the anti-corruption and human rights fields; a strong commitment to human rights, transparency and accountability; demonstrated ability to think legally, analytically, strategically and effectively; excellent written and oral communication skills in English

Interested applicants are expected to submit a letter of interest, resume, and a short writing sample to: NGO Vacancy [email protected] immediately or by 29th July 2022, after which applications will be reviewed and considered on a rolling basis.