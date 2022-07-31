Nigerian media entrepreneur, digital strategist and author Japheth J Omojuwa has been unveiled as an ambassador of fintech company, Syarpa.

The brand noted that Omojuwa was enlisted for the role because he embodies the core values of Syarpa’s essence in terms of credibility and excellence in his sphere of influence.

Syarpa took to its Twitter page on Thursday evening to make the big announcement. “The newest member of the Syarpa family is an award-winning International Leader, author and social media expert. Welcome on board, Joshua Japheth Omojuwa. We’re surely going to achieve great feats together.”

The award-winning author quoted the tweet expressing gratitude to his friends and loved ones for standing with him and propelling his career to greater heights.

“This is for my friends & allies. Thank you for your support through the years. I feel really inspired & excited to be joining @GetSyarpa as their brand ambassador. I couldn’t resist the pull of the vision. I’ll be counting on your support to get on,” he wrote on Twitter.

Omojuwa is the Founder and chief strategist at Alpha Reach, one of Nigeria’s foremost Digital Media companies. He is the author of the best-selling book “Digital: The New Code of Wealth”. In 2019, he became a British Council Chevening Scholar. Subsequently, he bagged a Master’s degree from the University College London (UCL), where he studied Behaviour Change at the Faculty of Brain Sciences. In 2021, Omojuwa became the first Nigerian and African to be appointed to the board of directors of the Halifax International Security Forum, Washington DC.

Syarpa aims to bridge the gap between customers and their loved ones and achieves this by creating a payment platform that allows money to flow seamlessly.

