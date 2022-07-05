By Prince Okafor

One of Nigeria’s agribusiness companies in cocoa processing and export, Johnvents Industries Limited (JIL) said it is launching a cocoa sustainability programme to empower 150,000 farmers. The first phase of the project will see Johnvents farmers plant cocoa trees in over 300,000 hectares of land in Ondo State.

Speaking during the company’s 5,000 MT milestone ceremony in Akure factory, Managing Director, John Alamu, stated that as the company continues to experience massive growth and operation efficiency, it is essential that farmers’ empowerment maintains the front-burner of its sustainability programme.

He said, “As we achieve impressive milestones, we must keep our eyes on the future and be ready to attain our short-term plans and think long-term. Our farmers remain our core, and empowering them with the right amount of training, inputs, and farmlands should be a major focus of our sustainability programme.

“Our goal is to empower 150,000 farmers in 10 years. We will kick off the project this July by providing 300,000 hectares of farmland, top-quality seedlings, and input. And most importantly, provide requisite training.”