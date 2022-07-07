Telling original African stories with African actors, filmmakers is one of the strong suits of Netflix and that is what this new movie, Jewel is all about.

Set to premier on Friday 8th of July 2022, Jewel is a Netflix Original movie that takes a deep dive and tells the compelling story of the Sharpeville massacre; an incident that occured in March 1960 in the Black township of Sharpeville, near Vereeniging, South Africa, in which police fired on a crowd of Black people, killing or wounding some 250 of them. It was one of the first and most violent demonstrations against apartheid in South Africa.

Written and directed by Adze Ugah who is the brain behind other remarkable productions like Isibaya, Jacobs Cross, Mrs Right Guy and Shaka, the new movie Jewel is produced by multiple award winning filmmaker Elvis Chuks and it parades a stellar cast that includes; Michelle Botes, Desmond Dube, Robert Whitehead, Connie Chiume, Sandile Mahlangu, Lilian Dube, Nunu Khumalo, Cindy Mahlangu and Senzo Radebe.