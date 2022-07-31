.

Treasures, they say, are hidden in books; and can only be found by those who are willing to dig up such treasures.

For Jennifer Orode, a Customer Service Expert and International Business coach whose focus is about re-engineering businesses across the globe in order to achieve high profitability by delivering exceptional experiences to customers.

Jennifer is well known for her passion to achieve business growth and transformation as well as creating wealth for both customers and organisations.

She has led and managed businesses and multi-dimensional teams across various capacities in treasury and security sales, funds management, business development, client relationship management, and strategy formulation and implementation.

One of her many ways to keep her dreams valid is through the books she writes.

The well learned Founder of INGENIUM CONCEPTS LTD, recently released her Ebook entitled “The CUSTOMER YOU HAD BUT NEVER KNEW”, which according to her speaks widely about the nitty gritty of customer service and how best to be in the good records of customers as well as amassing more customers while delivering top notch services to their satisfaction.

with this book, many businesses would thrive successfully after discovering the secrets to maintaining good customer relationships and ensuring their satisfaction in all dealings with their business.

“This book has all there is to know about how to maintain good customer relationships and to ensure that your business doesn’t go extint.

Good referrals is good publicity for any business and that’s why my book is out for anyone who needs to know how to run their business successfully”,she said .

Jennifer Orode has always been of the opinion that

customers are” beginning to apply more caution in their purchasing decisions due to the economic situation around the world and service experiences they get from businesses. The effect of customers’ decisions in a time like this is gradually reflecting on business performances thereby leading to countless challenges for shareholders and stakeholders alike, hence her decision to release the book.

She further concluded, “I am looking for some lucky Entrepreneurs across different African countries who are ready to build their actionable business growth framework as we take your hands and walk you through the growth journey.”

