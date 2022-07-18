.

By Miftaudeen Raji

American singer Jennifer Lopez and celebrity actor Ben Affleck got married during the weekend in Las Vegas.

The celebrity couple got married on Saturday, according to a marriage license they filed in Clark County, Nevada, 18 years after the collapse of their first romance.

The duo, who first met on the set of the widely panned movie “Gigli” in 2002, and became a media sensation.

Affleck, 49 and Lopez, 52 had dated but postponed their nuptials in 2003, before they announced their relationship was over in early 2004.

The couple publicized their relationship under the nickname “Bennifer,” last year when photos of them went viral.

The duo announced their engagement in April.

In an emotional video she posted herself, Lopez admired a emerald-cut pale green diamond ring in her newsletter, “On The JLo.”

Affleck is the fourth marriage for Lopez, while it’s Affleck’s second.

Lopez described her renewed relationship with Affleck as “a beautiful love story.”

Previously, Lopez was married to actor Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd and singer Marc Anthony, with whom she had 14-year-old twins Max and Emme.

But, Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner with whom he shared Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.