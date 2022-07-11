Jedmoon Impex Limited, one of the leading real estate company in Nigeria with head office located at Jedmoon Garden III, Orchid Road, Conservation Toll Gate, By Chevron, Lekki, Lagos, is committed to putting an end to the long housing challenges facing Nigerians especially residents of Lagos State.

Jedmoon Impex Limited was born out of the desire to solve the problem of inadequate and affordable luxury residential housing in Lagos and accross Nigeria.

Jedmoon which was founded in 2007 by Chief Edwin Jeffrey Agbim, has since its was established embarked on several estates to meet the yearning of its citizens.

In an interview with the Founder and Managing Director of Jedmoon Impex Limited, he disclosed that the real estate company was created to meet the real estate needs of clients and to provide quality, durable and affordable housing for all.

According to Agbim, “our is to create an urban environment with a diverse portfolio of quality affordable real estate development for investors and value for customers, whilst supporting our employees to realize their potentials.”

Speaking further, Agbim said: “Our luxurious houses are built with high quality materials from start to finish. Jedmoon Impex Limited develops long-term relationships with clients by emphasizing Class, luxury, and lifestyle.”

Jedmoon Impex Limited is also charged with the responsibility of making owning a quality and affordable home easy for Nigerians.

Jedmoon properties give home owners the opportunity to enjoy the following facilities street lights, CCTV durveillance system, spacious parking space, excellent drainage and road, water treatment plant and industrial borehole, fitted kitchen cabinets and wardrobe, 24 hours security, 24 hours power supply, all room en-suite, central swimming pool, club house and surrounding sound system, video door bells, central CWAY water system, playing ground for kids and astro turf,

Turkish security doors and among others.

Jedmoon Impex Limited is a world class real estate company that provides quality, durable and affordable houses for all has successfully executed projects like Spring Gardens I, Spring Gardens II, Spring Gardens III, Jedmoon Garden, Phase I, Jedmoon Garden Phase II, Jedmoon III, Jedmoon Court I, Jedmoon Court II to Seven and among other gigantic projects.