JAY-Z rarely does interviews or guest features these days, but he’s granted both this year. Hov sat down with Kevin Hart for an episode in season two’s Hart to Heart, which debuted on Peacock on Thursday (July 14).

Among the myriad of topics discussed, Jay spoke about how he’s stopped charging for guest verses and is super selective to which artists he collaborates with these days, but it ultimately comes down to his relationship with the person.

“It’s mostly relationships,” the Roc Nation co-founder said. “It’s actually always been mostly relationships. Sometimes it’s talent and sometimes someone asks me to be on something. Pretty much every song that I’m on I’m asked to be on. I don’t ask people to be on their songs. I never charge.”

It can be a tough proposition when curving some of his rap friends, but Jay tries to be as up-front with them as possible when dodging feature requests.

“I try to be straight up,” the Brooklyn mogul continued. “Sometimes it slips through the cracks. Sometimes I want to do it and my life is in a certain place and I’m movin’ and I can’t do it. But I typically try to be straight up with people. I don’t like to drag or like waste people’s time or hold them.”

Hov appeared on just one track in 2022 as he hopped on Pusha T’s “Neck & Wrist” with Pharrell, which landed on King Push’s It’s Almost Dry album.

The nearly 50-minute conversation covers a lot of ground and finds JAY-Z reflecting on topics like fatherhood, retirement and more.

