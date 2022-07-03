.

Rental equipment company, Jasondavids Event and Rentals took centre stage of attention on the 21st and 22nd of June as it held a two-day open house exhibition in Lagos that attracted people from walks of life, particularly stakeholders in the event management sector and related spheres.

The well-attended exhibition, according to the Executive Director of the company, Mrs Taiwo Abosede Oderinlo, was all about showcasing rental equipment ranging from luxury chairs, tables, flowers, crockery etc.

“It was a two-day event where we displayed different table settings in different colors for prospective clients, colleagues in the industry as well as people who are interested in DIY (do it yourself). We created different event themes for guests to appreciate and get to know our inventory,” Oderinlo said.

She explained further on the need to rent party equipment, citing some key factors as regards the importance of the exhibition and other things her company does.

“Storage is one. Not many people have the facility to store items and flow with trends. Save money- you save money and make more profits when you rent your party equipment. You definitely can’t buy all you need for your event every time. Also, there is opportunity to get expert advice- we are knowledgeable about trends and all our equipment, thus saving you the stress of learning how to operate machines and combining colors.