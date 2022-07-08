By Benjamin Njoku

Fast rising music company, Jamika Entertainment has signed a music partnership with a major Hong Kong entertainment company, Supernova. The deal which was finalised in the far east Chinese enclave would see Supernova tap into the Nigeria entertainment scene and at the same time promote Jamika Entertainment’s acts Yung Bos, Koredianx, Sultan ‘Afroboy’ and Church of Men in the Asia market.

DJ Sidtrus, the major act under Supernova is already working on an album together with the Jamika Force acts. The Supernova artist recently sold his NFT song ‘Take Me Home’ for over 2 million dollars.

In a chat with the media the C.E.O of Jamika Entertainment, Jerry Ihensekhien spoke about the partnership.

“Our brand and acts that make up the Jamika Force have gradually climbed up the Nigeria entertainment scene for the past few years and over time we have won multiple awards, this has gotten us valuable attention and that’s why Supernova is coming all the way from HK to work with us.”

“What we look to gain from this is to increase our global fanbase from beyond Nigeria and Africa, at the same time helping Supernova enter into our entertainment market. This partnership has the potential to do a lot of great things for not just us but Nigeria as a whole.”

Speaking as well with the media via a zoom call, the executive director of Supernova Hong Kong, a Mr Tayson Chui, talked about their interest in the partnership.

“We have had multiple meetings with the C.E.O of Jamika Entertainment, Jerry Ihensekhien and his vision greatly aligns with what we are trying to build and achieve.”

“We also have seen the Jamika Force artists’ musical body of work and they were truly impressive, they have immense potential and have had continuous growth. It is only fair we partner with them so we can all move forward together in the global market.”