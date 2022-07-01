I’ve reached out to Moghalu — Kachikwu, ADC presidential candidate

Kachikwu (left) and Moghalu

By Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Dumebi Kachikwu, said his party has inaugurated a panel to pacify and reunite aggrieved members who left the party.

He also said that he visited the Lagos and Abuja homes of his opponent at the presidential primary election, Prof Kingsley Moghalu, to reach out to him.

Recall that Moghalu, who polled 589 votes to come second to Kachikwu who scored 977, left the party last month shortly after the primaries.

Read Also: 2023: I won’t run for president on any other party – Moghalu

Moghalu’s resignation partly read: “I am writing to hand in my resignation from my membership of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, effective immediately.

“I have resigned because the process and conduct of the party’s presidential primary on June 8, 2022 at Abeokuta revealed a fundamental clash of values between me and your leadership of the party.”

Reacting to Moghalu’s decision, Kachikwu, in an exclusive interview with Vanguard, said: “I have reached out to him a couple of times.

“I travelled to Lagos last weekend to try and see him. I have also tried to go to his home in Abuja to see him.”

About the aggrieved members, he said: “The party has set up a committee to reconcile aggrieved members, including those who have left the party.

“People deal with loss effect; we will have to understand that some people need time to cool off and process loss.

“So we’ll all have to respect that, but with time all wounds will heal and we will move forward.

“The important thing is that Moghalu ran not for selfish reason. He ran because he believed that Nigeria needs to be rescued and anyone that believes that will join the rescue mission and will do anything possible to rescue our country.”

Vanguard News