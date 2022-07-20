By Levinus Nwabughiogu

A ranking member of the House of Representatives, Muhammad Gudaji Kazaure announced his departure from the All Progressives Congress APC to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Kazaure however said that his loyalty and support for President Muhammudu Buhari and the Nigerian masses remained unshaken.

In a statement personally signed by him and made available to Vanguard on Tuesday, Kazaure who represents Kazaure, Roni, Gwiwa and Yankwashi Federal constituency of Jigawa state however alleged that he exited the party because of the injustice meted on him by the party leaders in the State.

“Yes I have left the APC, but my loyalty to my leader, President Muhammudu Buhari and the Nigerian masses still remains as strong as ever.

“My governor denied me a return ticket to the House for no just reason but it doesn’t change anything, I have moved to the ADC and my victory is assured by my people,” he said in the statement.

Recall that the lawmaker moved to the ADC on July 10, 2022 and has been nominated to fly the party flag in the 2023 general election to maintain his seat.

Kazaure who currently chairs the House Standing Committee on political party matters is noted for his unflinching support for President Buhari, particularly on the floor of the house.

He has on many occasions expressed his support for the President through debates, motions and bills.