By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri—National Association of Itsekiri Graduates, NAIG, has berated Chevron Nigerian Limited and other oil majors operating in Itsekiri communities of deliberately neglecting Itsekiri sons and daughters in employment matters.

Speaking in Warri, Delta State, President of the body, Mr. Ben Eburajolo, said Itsekiri communities were the highest producers of oil and gas in the state, adding that despite the record, the people were the most neglected in employment matters by the oil majors.

He said the ugly situation prompted a protest by Itsekiri communities at Dibi, Olero and Abiteye oilfields in Warri South West and Warri North LGAs, adding that the body was firmly in support of the actions of the protesters.

Eburajolo further said the body would not hesitate to mobilise to shut down oil operations in all the oilfields, including the ones operated by Chevron in Itsekiri communities.

“We will continue to cry against marginalization of our sons and daughters in employment issue by oil companies operating in our communities, including Chevron,” he said.

He said most Itsekiri youths that had undergone Chevron’s Vocational Training Program, VTP and Operations Training Programme, OTP, had not been employed several years after they concluded the trainings.