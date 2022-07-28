.

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

An Itsekiri community, Ifiekporo in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State has appealed for more medical personnel at the Ifiekporo community health centre.

An elder in the community, Pa Francis Eyifome, made the appeal during the handing over of the refurbished health centre, equipped with modern medical equipment by AYM Shafa Energy, one of the firms operating in the community.

He said the health centre should be upgraded to a cottage hospital because of the medical equipment in it.

Terminal Manager of the company, Mr. Sokudemi Oludare, in his remark, lauded the peace in the area, assuring that the company would do more.

He said since they started operation in the area, they had been enjoying very warm and cordial relationship with the people, adding that they would continue to be active in their Corporate Social Responsibility to the area.

The Project Manager of the company, Mr. Israel Gana said the firm equipped the health centre with all modern equipment needed for a community hospital, adding that they provided a delivery department with oxygen and other life sustaining gadgets.

He said they also furnished the doctors residence to ensure modern day comfort for any medical doctor in the hospital.

Executive Secretary, Health Department of Warri South LGA, Dr. Tosan Sagay, who received the renovated hospital commended the company for the renovation and provision of modern day medical equipment in the health centre.