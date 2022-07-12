.

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri— Itsekiri communities defied the downpour, yesterday, to disrupt operations at Chevron facilities in Olero, Idibi and Abiteye fields in Warri North and Warri South West LGAs of Delta State.

They carried placards with various inscriptions, alleging neglect by the oil giants. Some of the protesters, who spoke to Vanguard said they were demanding, “Provision of light in all the communities and potable water supply.

“We are also asking for standard health care facility and other meaningful community projects. The protest is being carried out by the youths and community women at Chevron field facilities.”

The protesters said they would continue the protest until their demands were met.