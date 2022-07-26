By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The National Auditor of the NLC, Comrade Simon Anchaver has accused Nigerian leaders of maltreating the youths and exhibiting insensitivity to the plight of the masses.

Comrade Achaver who also doubles as the National President of Agricultural and Allied Employees’ Union of Nigeria, AAEUN, said it was ungodly and unfair to keep Nigerian University students at home for over five months while politicians carry on with their political activities as if nothing was wrong in the country.

Comrade Anchaver who joined the NLC solidarity rally for striking university unions in Makurdi said, “majority of those in government today enjoyed scholarships in their time to become what they are to. But the only thing they want to achieve in office is to kill public universities.

“They are simply unfair to our youths and insensitive to the plight of the masses by turning the other way while our universities remained shut for five months.”

“Our leaders are not being grateful to this country. It is simply ungodly to deny children of the poor university education in the country while their children are schooling overseas and they are proudly flaunting the picture of the graduation of their children to the public.

“We cannot continue to allow this to happen in our country. Our children must go to school and those in government must ensure that all that is needed to make that happen is in place in this country.

“Therefore, this solidarity march is just the beginning of the action we are taking against those who do not mean well for the children of the masses who populate public universities.

“ASUU and other unions in the universities are affiliates of the NLC so labour is totally in support of the their action.

“And after this march we are moving to Abuja for the national march and we will not rest until the right thing is done and the strike is called off to enable our children return back to school.”