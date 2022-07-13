By Steve Oko

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has told Nigerians that time has come to vote for “a human being who has conscience and trust” to lead the country.

Obi who stated this Wednesday in a remark at the on-going National Convention of the Assemblies of God Nigeria at Okpoto, Ebonyi State, said people should not vote based on tribal sentiments but on competence and performance.

The presidential hopeful urged Nigerians to look beyond tribe and vote for candidates based on what they can offer.

His words: “Put all of us on a scale; let’s know who we are; let’s ask questions who we are; let’s verify who we are.

” Don’t say: Because Peter Obi is from the South East, I will vote for him. Do not vote for me because I’m an Igbo man. Don’t vote for anybody because he is from the West. Do not vote for anybody because he’s from the North.

” This is time to vote for a human being who has conscience and trust”.