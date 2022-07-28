.

By Gabriel Olawale, LAGOS

THE Akran of Badagry, Oba De Wheno-Aholu, has urged Nigerians in the Diaspora to constantly keep in touch with their ancestral home.

Speaking during the installation of Mrs Titilope Hassan as Yeye Sewa of Badagry Kingdom, the traditional ruler said that when people forget their roots, they lose everything and life becomes meaningless.

The monarch said: “Your origin, culture and language are what make you who you are. The moment you lose these three things, you lose everything and life will naturally become meaningless. So, whoever lost his culture and tradition is not fit to live.”

He disclosed that the chieftaincy title bestowed on Mrs Hassan was in recognition of her commitment towards the development of the Badagry kingdom and Nigeria at large, the Akran said: “When somebody is good in the city, they will entrust him or her with responsibility. Chieftaincy titles in our kingdom are not for rich people but only those with good character.

“So the installation of Titilope Hassan as Yeye Sewa of Badagry Kingdom was in recognition of her commitment to the promotion of peace and development in Nigeria and the Diaspora. She is our good daughter who represents us very well in the Diaspora, and has been in constant touch with our homeland.”

The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, who was among the dignitaries at the occasion, said that Mrs Hassan remains one of the Nigerians in the Diaspora that is making the country proud.

Adams said: “She is a very kind person who has been doing a lot for our group in the Diaspora, especially the Oodua Progressive Union.

“I would like to encourage our people in the Diaspora to be in touch with their homeland so that they can know more about our culture, tradition and uniqueness. If someone can be honoured in his or her country home, that shows he or she has a good character.”

On her installation as Yeye Sewa of Badagry Kingdom, Mrs Hassan said that recognition for good work will prompt her to do more.

The new title holder said: “Let me quickly say this, the Akran of Badagry is not somebody that just gives people chieftaincy title anyhow.

“He has been on this throne for more than four decades and only a few people have been bestowed with chieftaincy titles. “So, when I learned about the king’s decision to install me as Yeye Sewa of Badagry Kingdom, I was shocked because I didn’t expect it.

“I thank all the people that supported me on this journey, most especially the Aare OnaKakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams for holding us together in the Diaspora and always reminding us not to forget home.”